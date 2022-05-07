ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Venice beach volleyball's first season ends at states

By Vinnie Portell
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhoKZ_0fVkbmFK00

TALLAHASSEE — No matter how it ended, it’s hard to call the inaugural season of beach volleyball at Venice anything but a resounding success.

Venice (15-1, No. 4 in FL) battled pressure, inexperience and a six-hour lightning delay before eventually falling, 3-0, to Cardinal Mooney (21-1, No. 8 in FL) on Friday evening.

The loss ends the Lady Indians’ season in the regional final round of the first-ever FHSAA beach volleyball state championships.

“I wanted it so bad for them in this first year, but I’m very proud of them,” Venice coach John Richards said minutes after his team was eliminated. “They fought hard, and you can tell with the emotion, they’re invested.

“Starting with nothing, I have to call this program a success.”

Opening with fours and fives duos at noon, Venice’s pairings each dropped their opening sets and were trailing in the second when a heavy downpour from a thunderous sky forced players and fans to seek shelter.

Players wouldn’t take the court again until 6:45 p.m.

Calm and re-focused, Venice started strong after the interruption.

“I think both my four and five teams came out with a better attitude,” Richards said. “The rain delay 100 percent helped us calm the edge. The energy and the adrenaline came down, and that was good for us.”

The fours team of Hilary Hupp and Jenna Stylos were down, 6-11, when play resumed, but rattled off a quick four points to bring the set to 10-11 — eventually sustaining the rally for a 21-18 comeback.

However, they couldn’t repeat that same success in a third-set tiebreaker.

After starting out down, 1-9, Hupp and Stylos used angled shots at the net and well-placed serves to claw back to 9-10 before eventually losing, 12-15.

Meanwhile on the adjacent court, Venice’s fives team of Taylor Arden and Iris Devries nearly forced a third-set tiebreaker themselves, but lost, 19-21, to lose in straight sets — the first loss of the season for the pairing.

Already down, 0-2, through the first half of the match, Venice needed to win each of its remaining pairings to advance.

However, the Cougars — fresh off a Sunshine State Athletic Conference state championship last weekend — had more than enough experience to know how to close out the win.

“(Last) Saturday was so much pressure in the championship game when we beat Merritt Island,” Cougars coach Chad Davis said. “That’s maybe the best team we’ve played all year, honestly. They were so balanced and so tough.

“I think there was some value to us playing huge pressure points like that. That’s what we kept telling them. We’ve been in huge pressure spots. Let’s apply it to this.”

Venice was leading, 1-0, with its 2s duo of Ashley Reynolds and Brighton Ferguson, but its No. 1 group of Ireland Ferguson and Alayna Prachar dropped their first set, 19-21.

However, neither of those teams were able to finish their second sets as Venice’s 3s pairing of Kaitlyn Maitret and Madeline Dickerson lost in straight sets, 12-21, 14-21, to end the match.

“I expect every one of them to come back,” Richards said of his players who aren’t graduating this month. “I expect them to be back because of this success. To go 15-1, losing your last game of the year, that’s success. There were only two public schools who made it here.

“I think we’ll get there. I have a great core group and a lot of interest. I’ve already seen athletes at Venice where I’m like, ‘Dang, I wish they would’ve come out.’ So, I’m excited with this run.”

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando area standouts take aim at FHSAA track and field state meets

Winter Springs senior Caroline Wells looks to complete her illustrious Florida high school running career with two more state championships this week. The Stanford signee is passing on the 4x800 relay and will focus on her individual efforts as the heavy favorite to repeat her 1,600- and 3,200-meter championships at the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state meet on Friday at ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Venice, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Merritt Island, FL
Venice, FL
Sports
The Florida Times-Union

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Mandarin on the charge toward FHSAA track and field finals

The warning from the Corral to the state: Watch out. Mandarin showed the Mustangs are ready to challenge the state's best in Saturday's Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-4A track and field championship at Flagler Palm Coast, capturing five of the 18 individual girls events and placing second in the team standings behind Niceville. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The 562

Track & Field: Long Beach Sends Over 50 Qualifiers Through CIF-SS Prelims

The562’s coverage of track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. There were impressive performances, as well as some painfully near misses on Saturday as Long Beach’s track and field stars looked to qualify for next weekend’s CIF-SS finals. After the dust settled, more than 50 Long Beach athletes made it through prelims, giving them a chance to compete for a CIF title at Moorpark High School next Saturday.
LONG BEACH, CA
Orlando Sentinel

Ken Brauman’s 50th year as Seminole High track & field coach caps with FHSAA state meet

Ken Brauman will close his 50th year as a high school track and field coach when his Sanford Seminole boys and girls teams compete in the Class 4A state meet on the University of Florida campus on Saturday. He’s still not seeing the finish line. Brauman, who is 75 and retired from serving as a school counselor since 2009, said he has no set plan to retire from a coaching position he has held ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
803
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy