BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Venice beach volleyball's first season ends at states

TALLAHASSEE — No matter how it ended, it’s hard to call the inaugural season of beach volleyball at Venice anything but a resounding success.

Venice (15-1, No. 4 in FL) battled pressure, inexperience and a six-hour lightning delay before eventually falling, 3-0, to Cardinal Mooney (21-1, No. 8 in FL) on Friday evening.

The loss ends the Lady Indians’ season in the regional final round of the first-ever FHSAA beach volleyball state championships.

“I wanted it so bad for them in this first year, but I’m very proud of them,” Venice coach John Richards said minutes after his team was eliminated. “They fought hard, and you can tell with the emotion, they’re invested.

“Starting with nothing, I have to call this program a success.”

Opening with fours and fives duos at noon, Venice’s pairings each dropped their opening sets and were trailing in the second when a heavy downpour from a thunderous sky forced players and fans to seek shelter.

Players wouldn’t take the court again until 6:45 p.m.

Calm and re-focused, Venice started strong after the interruption.

“I think both my four and five teams came out with a better attitude,” Richards said. “The rain delay 100 percent helped us calm the edge. The energy and the adrenaline came down, and that was good for us.”

The fours team of Hilary Hupp and Jenna Stylos were down, 6-11, when play resumed, but rattled off a quick four points to bring the set to 10-11 — eventually sustaining the rally for a 21-18 comeback.

However, they couldn’t repeat that same success in a third-set tiebreaker.

After starting out down, 1-9, Hupp and Stylos used angled shots at the net and well-placed serves to claw back to 9-10 before eventually losing, 12-15.

Meanwhile on the adjacent court, Venice’s fives team of Taylor Arden and Iris Devries nearly forced a third-set tiebreaker themselves, but lost, 19-21, to lose in straight sets — the first loss of the season for the pairing.

Already down, 0-2, through the first half of the match, Venice needed to win each of its remaining pairings to advance.

However, the Cougars — fresh off a Sunshine State Athletic Conference state championship last weekend — had more than enough experience to know how to close out the win.

“(Last) Saturday was so much pressure in the championship game when we beat Merritt Island,” Cougars coach Chad Davis said. “That’s maybe the best team we’ve played all year, honestly. They were so balanced and so tough.

“I think there was some value to us playing huge pressure points like that. That’s what we kept telling them. We’ve been in huge pressure spots. Let’s apply it to this.”

Venice was leading, 1-0, with its 2s duo of Ashley Reynolds and Brighton Ferguson, but its No. 1 group of Ireland Ferguson and Alayna Prachar dropped their first set, 19-21.

However, neither of those teams were able to finish their second sets as Venice’s 3s pairing of Kaitlyn Maitret and Madeline Dickerson lost in straight sets, 12-21, 14-21, to end the match.

“I expect every one of them to come back,” Richards said of his players who aren’t graduating this month. “I expect them to be back because of this success. To go 15-1, losing your last game of the year, that’s success. There were only two public schools who made it here.

“I think we’ll get there. I have a great core group and a lot of interest. I’ve already seen athletes at Venice where I’m like, ‘Dang, I wish they would’ve come out.’ So, I’m excited with this run.”