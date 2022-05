COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class holds 10 commitments after the first week of May, with eight coming after the new coaching staff was in place. Luke Montgomery leads that group as the nation’s No. 43 player and No. 4 offensive tackle. The four-star is one of just two top 100 recruits in the class, joined by Ty Lockwood — No. 100 and No. 8 tight end —but the lack of star power hasn’t hurt the group in the rankings.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO