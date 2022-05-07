ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MO

New troubles for Troy mayor over huge pay hike

By Elliott Davis
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Inc3u_0fVkaeI900

TROY, Mo. — Ron Sconce, the mayor of Troy, Missouri, is facing new troubles over his recent pay raise.

One citizen pointed out a Missouri Ethics Commission ruling that’s drawing new questions about the pay hike, which the mayor voted on. His pay increased from $12,000 to $32,000.

The mayor cast a vote that broke a 3-3 tie on the Board of Aldermen for the pay hike. The vote was held on April 4, the evening before the election.

St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees

According to section 79.120 from the Missouri State Statute, “The mayor shall have a seat in and preside over the board of aldermen, but shall not vote on any question except in case of a tie, nor shall he preside or vote in cases when he is an interested party.”

During an interview with FOX 2’s Elliott Davis last week, Sconce said: “Sometimes we make decisions that are very, very difficult. It may not be in our own best interest, but I felt like I would be in the interest of the city for whoever might sit in that seat.”

The Mayor said he was getting the raise because he’s filling the role of mayor and city administrator.

“I made the statement to them that in the absence of a city administrator that if they were going to hire one, do not raise the salary of the mayor. But if you don’t, then whoever sits in this seat after this election, not knowing who that might be, deserves to be compensated for the time it takes to do the duties,” Sconce told the Board of Aldermen before the vote in April.

Wentzville parents call classroom question about shootings divisive

In a letter dated September 8, the Missouri Ethics Commission had this to say about a mayor doing both jobs: “Accordingly the statutes prohibit the mayor from retaining his elected position and assuming the position of and or duties of city administrator for any consideration.”

April Bryant, a resident who FOX 2’s You Paid For It team interviewed last week, said she plans to file an ethics complaint against the mayor and contact the state’s attorney general.

Darrell Huffman has his own action plan.

“I’m going to the next board meeting,” Huffman said. “I’m going to ask that they rescind that raise based on the improprieties. Looks like it’s something been done wrong.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, MO
City
Wentzville, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#The Board Of Aldermen#Afghan
FOX 2

Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car

Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
TROY, MO
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
FOX 2

Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy