ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ducey signs bill limiting successor’s pandemic powers

By The Associated Press
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) - Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation limiting the ability of his successor to tap into emergency powers during a future pandemic. The...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 22

AZ Vet
3d ago

How ironic. Ducey wants to restrict rights of future state and local leaders from using some of the public health tools that they think would restrict the rights of individuals and business owners. Does this mean that businesses can no longer enforce “no shirt, no shoes, no service”? That can be a health issue. 🤯

Reply(7)
15
Cathy Yarbrough
3d ago

I'm not a huge fan of Ducey, but I see nothing wrong with this. Looking at states like Washington and California where their governors essentially became dictatorial leaders for two years, we should avoid allowing something like that happening here. I know many folks who've lost their businesses due to the moronic and unnecessary restrictions they put in place in both of those places. Preserving individual rights is excellent. If a crisis comes along that is truly an all encompassing threat that people actually experience equally, then the people themselves will self regulate. Sadly, the media and certain elected officials used an illness that didn't affect everyone equally to hold down 98% of people to "protect" the 2%. They also didn't push for effective treatments. I believe history will look back at these past few years as a HUGE failure in leadership.... not only in the states but worldwide.

Reply(3)
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix, AZ
Health
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Powers#Legislature#Bills#Ap#The Associated Press
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court issues execution date for second death row inmate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A second Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant of execution for Frank Atwood. His execution date is scheduled for June 8. He has until May 19 to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection. If he doesn’t make a choice, the lethal injection will serve as the default method of execution. Arizona, where the nation’s last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths, refurbished its gas chamber in late 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
thecentersquare.com

Goldwater Institute sues Phoenix over high-rise apartment subsidy

(The Center Square) – The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit against the city of Phoenix. The institute is challenging a $7 million subsidy that the city gave to a high-rise apartment development. The institute alleges that the city has devised a “tax shell game.” It says that Phoenix will...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy