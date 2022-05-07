ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

$700M superyacht linked to Putin seized by Italy

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 3 days ago

A $700 million luxury yacht linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin was impounded by Italy Friday, authorities said.

The government order to seize the luxurious six-deck Scheherazade came as it appeared ready to set sail from the port of Marina di Carrara, according to recent dock activity.

The owner of the ship — which boasts two helicopter landing pads, 22 cabins, a full spa and an indoor pool that doubles as a dance floor — was believed to be Eduard Khudainatov, the former chief of Russian energy giant Rosneft, law enforcement sources said.

Khudainatov is not a current target of European Union war sanctions, but Rome had seized the vessel anyways while appealing Brussels to add him to EU embargoes.

Officials did not name Khudainatov in a statement, saying only the owner of the yacht was tied to “prominent elements of the Russian government.”

US officials told The New York Times the “prominent element” is Putin.

Former Russian energy CEO Eduard Khudainatov was reportedly the owner of the $700 million Scheherazade superyacht.
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had urged Italian lawmakers to confiscate the pleasure ship in March as part of efforts across the continent to pressure Putin and his loyalists to end their unprovoked war on his country.

Italy seized nearly a billion dollars worth of yachts and villas owned by Russians following Zelensky’s address.

On Thursday, Fiji’s government seized a massive $325 million yacht owned by a Russian oligarch at the request of the US.

Several countries have targeted Kremlin assets as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage war on Ukraine.
Contributor/Getty Images

Three days before, the US impounded a $90 million ship tied to a Putin associate in Spain.

With Post wires

The Independent

Ukraine ‘destroys Putin parade boat’ with laser-guided bomb off Snake Island

A Russian “parade boat” used by Vladimir Putin to inspect naval fleets has been destroyed, Ukraine’s armed forces has claimed.The Raptor-class patrol vessel was targeted by a laser-guided bomb dropped from a Ukraine-operated Bayraktar TB2 drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea on 8 May, the Ukrainian ministry of defence said.The Russian leader has used such a boat when carrying out fleet inspections in Sevastopol and St Petersburg. It has also been used for military exercises and speeches by the president.Similar attacks were reported by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent days including the destruction of a Serna-class landing craft...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
