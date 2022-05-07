ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewell Caples, ‘The First Lady of Death Row Records,’ dead at 53

By Erin Keller
 3 days ago

R&B singer Jewell Caples, aka “The First Lady of Death Row Records,” has died at age 53, Reggie Wright Jr., the former head of security for the label, announced Friday, according to Vibe .

Caples worked with artists like Snoop Dogg, 2Pac and Dr. Dre during her time with the label. Her solo song “Woman To Woman” reached #72 on the Billboard Top 100 in 1995.

Caples’ cause of death has not been made public.

The news comes two months after she opened about about her health struggles on Instagram .

Jewell Caples, right, with Snoop Dogg.
iamjewellcaples/Instagram
Caples with Tone Loc and Pitbull.
iamjewellcaples/Instagram

She told fans that she was hospitalized on March 2 after doctors found 8 pounds of fluid around her heart, lungs and legs. She was readmitted to the hospital for treatment on March 16 and released days later.

“I Almost Died,” Caples wrote. “Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility. GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!”

Caples co-wrote and self-published her memoir “ My Blood My Sweat My Tears ” in 2011.

In recent years, she has appeared on The Art Of Dialogue YouTube channel to tell life stories from her days in the industry.

