Three men apprehended after trying to carjack woman, barricading themselves in Englewood house

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Carjacking suspects arrested after hiding out in Englewood home 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people barricaded themselves in an Englewood home after trying to carjack a woman, police said.

At 7:08 p.m., the suspects ran into a house in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street and held police in a standoff after they tried to carjack the woman, police said.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene.

By 9 p.m., the three suspects had been taken into custody and the SWAT team had rendered the area safe and clear.

ironman777
3d ago

Wait til there’s no bail in Illinois in 2023. Judges have to keep them in jail or release them. Think crime is bad now, wait. What a ridiculous law that gets ZERO coverage. Crime is going to more than double.

Marnie
3d ago

Why aren’t people protesting about all the violence or storming the mayors office. Oh wait it’s not warm enough yet for them to do that.

2024 POTUS
3d ago

Great job by law enforcement. Get these unloved things off our streets

