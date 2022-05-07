ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

David Quiroz, 48, reported missing from Long Beach care facility

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euNmg_0fVkZtAv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NPJl_0fVkZtAv00
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 6 PM Edition) 01:57

Police sought the public's help Friday to locate a 48-year-old man who went missing from a care facility in Long Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LN7SG_0fVkZtAv00

David Quiroz was last seen at around 12 p.m. Friday at the facility located in the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say he left the facility on foot and "likes to frequent local convenience stores."

According to the LBPD, Quiroz has been reported missing before and was located in the surrounding area.

He is Hispanic, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Quiroz's whereabouts was asked to contact the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435- 6711. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA

Long Beach man dies in hospital after being strangled by daughter

A Long Beach woman faces murder and elder abuse charges after she allegedly strangled her father during an argument late last month. The man, identified as 74-year-old Juan Ochoa Rodriguez, died in a local hospital Friday, more than a week after his daughter was arrested for attacking him. On April 25, Genesis Noemi Ochoa, 30, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KGET

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
David Quiroz
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
KGET

3 gang members arrested after traffic stop turned search and seizure

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street. During the stop, deputies said the […]
WASCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Crime Stoppers#Police#Convenience Stores#Lbpd#Hispanic
CBS LA

Authorities looking for 15-year-old Nya Jingles missing from Yorba Linda

Authorities Friday sought the public's help in locating a 15-year-old missing from the Yorba Linda area.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Nya Jingles was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 20000 block of Volterra Lane.She is Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call 714-647-7000.
YORBA LINDA, CA
KTLA

West Hills mom says she killed her 3 kids with help from 16-year-old: LAPD

A mother who was arrested over the weekend admitted to investigators that she killed her three children and was helped by a teenager, the Los Angeles Police Department stated Monday. The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, was detained Sunday after her three children were found dead inside a West Hills home. An unidentified 16-year-old […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Barstow couple accused of abusing, killing their 1-year-old son

The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police say are clear signs of abuse have been arrested. Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their 1-year-old son was brought to a Pomona hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.” Police say the […]
BARSTOW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
KTLA

Man set on fire at downtown L.A. bus stop

An investigation is underway after a man was set on fire at a downtown Los Angeles bus stop early Monday morning. Police received a call reporting that a suspect was setting a person on fire on Flower Street at about 1 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli said. Arriving officers found a man suffering […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy