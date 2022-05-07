ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Proposal cracks down on pets in outdoor seating areas in Allegheny County

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mz7Tk_0fVkZpe100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGbFw_0fVkZpe100
KDKA News Update PM: May 6, 2022 02:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Board of Health approved new rules that would crack down on pets in outdoor seating areas.

According to our new partner at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette , pet-friendly spaces would be separate from the food establishment, and waiters would not provide service. Instead, customers would use a pick-up window and disposable utensils.

Allegheny County Council still has to vote to approve the changes.

Comments / 14

Wanda Clark
3d ago

need to crack down on PEOPLE.my dogs CLEANERthan most people

Reply(2)
21
Related
Newswatch 16

Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas. "Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allegheny County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka News#Allegheny County Council
WTAJ

Driver thrown from Harley-Davidson, flown to UPMC Altoona

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was flown to UPMC Altoona after losing control and crashing while driving a Harley-Davidson. The crash happened April 28 around 6 p.m. when 41-year-old Dayne Brown of James Creek was riding the Harley east on Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township. He reportedly lost […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County police warn of scam call

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are warning of a scam where a man pretends to be with the sheriff's office to extort money from victims.  Police said someone with a southern accent is calling people and pretending to be Lt. Bender with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office. County police said the caller gives victims a number associated with the department and tells them they're in trouble for a crime related to children.  There's no one named Lt. Bender at either agency, police said, and they'll never solicit money for any reason through phone calls. Anyone who gets the call should hang up immediately. You can report phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 1-877-382-4357. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man passed out in parking lot accused of dealing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested Thursday after being found passed out in a MARTIN’S parking lot with drugs and packaging materials, police report. Ryan Karns, 38, of Altoona was found Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in his car in the parking lot of MARTIN’S on E. Chestnut Ave. in Altoona. According […]
WTAJ

Recall issued for pierogies made in Pa.

(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania company that makes pierogies has recalled multiple products due to an allergy alert. Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine, based in East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen products for undeclared milk. The products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey between April 2021 and April […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh business ordered to close again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh business was ordered to close for the second time this year. The Allegheny County Health Department said it shut down Birria Azul on North Aiken Avenue in Garfield on Tuesday. The health department ordered Birria Azul to close in January and again this week, both...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy