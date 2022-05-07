Proposal cracks down on pets in outdoor seating areas in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Board of Health approved new rules that would crack down on pets in outdoor seating areas.

According to our new partner at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette , pet-friendly spaces would be separate from the food establishment, and waiters would not provide service. Instead, customers would use a pick-up window and disposable utensils.

Allegheny County Council still has to vote to approve the changes.