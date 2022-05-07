ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State softball clinches Summit League title

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — For the second time in as many years, South Dakota State softball is the champion of the Summit League regular season.

SDSU (36-10, 17-2 Summit) needed two wins in its weekend series against North Dakota (14-37, 4-15 Summit) and picked up both in Friday’s doubleheader at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. The Jacks shutout the Fighting Hawks in each contest, winning 6-0 in game one and 2-0 in game two.

Game 1 – W, 6-0
Four runs in the opening inning gave the Jackrabbits a comfortable lead from the start. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases for the Jackrabbits, then Rozelyn Carrillo went home on a wild pitch for the 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, with Kelsey Lenox and Cylie Halvorson in scoring position, Lindsey Culver ripped her ninth homer of the season over the left field fence to plate three more runs.

Brooke Dumont homered in the sixth frame, her third in the last four games, to push the SDSU lead to 5-0. Rozelyn Carrillo extended her hit streak to a whopping 22 games with an RBI single that drove in her sister Jocelyn Carrillo to wrap up the scoring.

Grace Glanzer tossed all seven innings of the shutout. The sophomore gave up six hits and only one walk while striking out four. She is 18-4 this year.

Game 2 – W, 2-0
The Jackrabbits needed six innings to take a lead on the Fighting Hawks in game two. After five scoreless frames SDSU cracked the scoreboard in the sixth behind a triple from Emma Osmundson that plated Jocelyn Carrillo as the winning run. Jarecki singled on the next at-bat to send home Osmundson and add an insurance run. Tori Kniesche put UND down in order in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Kniesche allowed only one base runner in her seven innings of work. She gave up a second-inning double to the Hawks but responded with a pair of strikeouts to strand the runner. Kniesche struck out 15 total batters, the second highest K total of her career. She moves to 16-5 on the season.

UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits will play North Dakota in the final game of the regular season Sunday morning at 11 a.m. SDSU will recognize six seniors prior to the first pitch as part of its Senior Day activities.

NOTES

  • South Dakota State wins the Summit League regular season for the second consecutive season and second time in program history.
  • Tori Kniesche has struck out more than 10 batters in each of her last four games and seven of her 11 Summit League appearances.
  • SDSU has hit 70 home runs this season. The program record is 73, which was set last season.
  • Following her hit in game one, Rozelyn Carrillo recorded a hit in game two to extend her hit streak to 23 games.
