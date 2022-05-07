ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Woman critically injured in crash with tractor in Liberty County

By Lewis Levine/Coastal News Service, Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was critically injured Friday night when her car slammed into a tractor in Liberty County.

The woman’s vehicle flipped onto the tractor and the woman had to be extracted. The tractor had a mower attached to the rear.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Leroy Coffer highway in Liberty County in the direction of Hinesville. There are no details as to what led up to the crash.

The woman was flown to Memorial Health in Savannah. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

