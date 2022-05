GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Live coverage above as needed) Our area is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. The strongest storms will likely arrive between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tornado Watch meaning: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO