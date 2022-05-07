ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

HS TRACK: MCA’s Tate earns silver at TAPPS state meet

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
Midland Classical Academy Knights (Courtesy photo)

WACO – Midland Classical sophomore Bethany Tate earned a silver medal by placing second with throw of 35 feet, 3 ½ inches in the 3A girls shot put during Friday’s TAPPS State Track & Field Championships at Midway ISD’s Panther Stadium.

Tate nearly missed gold, finishing just behind Round Rock Christian’s Rachel Milikan (35-7).

Trinty senior Brett Campagna placed third in the 4A boys 3,600 meters with a time of 9 minutes, 57.48 seconds. It was the second straight year Campagna medaled in the event after placing second at the 2021 state meet.

The Midland Christian girls track & field team were in third place with 19 points in the 6A team standings through six events, trailing Houston St. Agnes Academy (85.5) and Plano John Paul II (36).

MCS freshman Halle Gunter finished fourth in the 6A girls long jump (17-0 ½) and fifth in the triple jump (35-7 ¾).

MCS junior Ramsey Clark came in fifth in the girls shot put (34-3 ½), and MCS junior Josh Cobb finished fifth in both the boys discus (125-4) and the shot put (43-3 ½).

The meet concludes Saturday with all running events except for the 3,200 meters.

Development Wells for May 7, 2022

