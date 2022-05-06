ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Savage fired as 'Wonder Years' director, producer after misconduct investigation

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Fred Savage has been removed as director and executive producer of "The Wonder Years" following an investigation into his alleged inappropriate conduct.

A spokesman for 20th Television confirmed the news in a statement provided to USA TODAY Friday.

﻿"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," reads the statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

"The Wonders Years" has yet to be renewed for a second season.

Savage starred in the original "Wonder Years" from 1988 to 1993 as the precocious Kevin Arnold growing up in the late ’60s and early ’70s suburbs. He became director and executive producer of ABC's reboot of the show, which premiered last year. Produced by Lee Daniels (creator of "Empire") and Saladin K. Patterson ("Psych"), the new series captures the nostalgia and wistful tone of the original while highlighting a thriving, middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1968.

This isn't the first time Savage has faced misconduct allegations. In 2018, a crew member of the former Fox comedy series "The Grinder," which starred Savage and Rob Lowe, levied assault and intimidation allegations against Savage, which he denied. 20th Century Fox Television, which produced the series, also pushed back, saying an investigation found no wrongdoing.

Youngjoo Hwang, who worked as a costume designer on the show, accused the actor/director of assault, battery, gender discrimination and gender harassment.

Why Lee Daniels and ABC brought 'The Wonder Years' back with a Black family in the 1960s

Hwang said Savage's behavior was well known on set. She also said she reported the incident but was told not to pursue her complaint because "a lot of people would lose their jobs and I would never work in this industry again."

"The Grinder" aired for one season from 2015 to 2016.

Fred Savage calls claims he hit, bullied costume designer 'absolutely untrue'

Contributing: Andrea Mandell, Kelly Lawler

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fred Savage fired as 'Wonder Years' director, producer after misconduct investigation

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Years#Sex Discrimination#Fox Comedy#Wonder Years#20th Television#Abc#Fox Television
