Toledo, OH

14-year-old girl shot to death in north Toledo Friday night

WTOL 11
 3 days ago
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-girl died on Friday night after being shot in north Toledo, Toledo police said. Zhonasia Ticey was shot around 8:17 p.m. on the corner of North Erie and Cleveland streets. Ticey was taken to Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, where she later...

CBS News

Police: Teen opened fire into crowd, killing girl, 14

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was killed when police say another teen opened fire into a crowd of people on an Ohio street corner, authorities said. Police responding to reports of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday in North Toledo found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded. She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

