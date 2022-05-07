Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND YOAKUM COUNTIES At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Denver City, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Denver City, Plains and Bronco. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Effective: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Tekoa, La Crosse, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gaines A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lea and northwestern Gaines Counties through 400 PM CDT/300 PM MDT/ At 315 PM CDT/215 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorms 9 miles southwest of Denver City, and 5 miles east of Lovington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Higginbotham, Gladiola and Knowles. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 12:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PART OF SOUTHERN NEVADA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463 and 464. * TIMING...Through 8 pm PDT this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.9 2.0 2.2 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 3.9 2.0 2.2 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.9 2.0 2.1 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.0 1.1 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 PM 3.7 2.2 2.4 2-3 MODERATE 11/10 AM 3.8 2.3 2.4 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.5 2.0 2.1 2 MODERATE 12/11 AM 3.4 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.4 1-2 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/07 PM 3.7 2.3 2.6 3 MODERATE 11/08 AM 3.8 2.4 2.6 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.7 1.8 2 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1-2 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 4.8 2.1 2.4 3 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.0 2.3 2.6 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.3 1.6 1.9 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.6 0.9 1.1 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.0 2.4 2.9 2 MODERATE 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR WESTERN TO NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AS WELL AS THE WESTERN TO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today. Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gust up to 40 mph on Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent today. As low as 4 percent for Thursday. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...12 PM CDT through 10 PM CDT today. 11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and do not drive through a dust storm. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, through 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, especially along U.S. Highways 64 and 87 in Colfax and Union counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will create poor visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dust likely originating off Red Lake which could greatly reduce the visibility on Pierce Ferry Road and Anteras Road.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening by 1115 PM CDT. Target Area: Roberts The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota Little Minnesota River near Peever affecting Roberts County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Minnesota River near Peever. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Left bank below gage begins flooding. This is the new gage site approx 1 mile north of old site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR WESTERN TO NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AS WELL AS THE WESTERN TO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today. Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gust up to 40 mph on Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent today. As low as 4 percent for Thursday. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...12 PM CDT through 10 PM CDT today. 11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
Effective: 2022-05-10 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 199 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN THE TEXAS PANHANDLE ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH DEAF SMITH DONLEY GRAY HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON MOORE OLDHAM POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS WHEELER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMARILLO, BOOTLEG, BORGER, BOYS RANCH, BRISCOE, BUFFALO LAKE, BUSHLAND, CANADIAN, CANYON, CLARENDON, CLAUDE, CODMAN, DAWN, DOZIER, DUMAS, FOUR WAY, GLAZIER, GOODNIGHT, HEREFORD, KINGSMILL, LAKE MARVIN, LELA, LORA, LUTIE, MASTERSON, MIAMI, PAMPA, PANHANDLE, PANTEX, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, SKELLYTOWN, TWITTY, UMBARGER, VEGA, WASHBURN, WAYSIDE, WELLINGTON, WHEELER, WHITE DEER, AND WILDORADO.
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 13 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 5.0 2.1 2.3 5 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.2 1.6 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.2 1.3 1.3 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.1 2.4 3.0 6 MODERATE 11/05 AM 5.0 2.3 2.9 6 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.0 2.5 6 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.5 2.1 5 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.8 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.7 1.2 3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.3 2.5 3.0 4 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.2 2.4 2.9 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 2-3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 11 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.4 1.7 2.4 4-11 NONE 11/05 PM 5.2 1.5 2.0 5-6 NONE 12/05 AM 4.4 0.7 1.4 5 NONE 12/05 PM 4.7 1.0 1.1 4 NONE 13/06 AM 3.6 -0.1 0.5 3 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brewster FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Brewster and Presidio. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Brewster and East Central Presidio Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...North Central County. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, one to one and one half of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 3.6 1.1 1.5 11 NONE 11/05 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 9-10 NONE 11/05 PM 3.8 1.3 1.7 8-9 NONE 12/05 AM 3.7 1.2 1.5 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 1.1 1.3 5-6 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 4 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 13 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 5.0 2.1 2.3 5 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.2 1.6 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.2 1.3 1.3 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.1 2.4 3.0 6 MODERATE 11/05 AM 5.0 2.3 2.9 6 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.0 2.5 6 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.5 2.1 5 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.8 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.7 1.2 3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.3 2.5 3.0 4 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.2 2.4 2.9 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 2-3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 11 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.4 1.7 2.4 4-11 NONE 11/05 PM 5.2 1.5 2.0 5-6 NONE 12/05 AM 4.4 0.7 1.4 5 NONE 12/05 PM 4.7 1.0 1.1 4 NONE 13/06 AM 3.6 -0.1 0.5 3 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR WESTERN TO NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AS WELL AS THE WESTERN TO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today. Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gust up to 40 mph on Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent today. As low as 4 percent for Thursday. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...12 PM CDT through 10 PM CDT today. 11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
