Rocky Mount, NC

Shooting occurs at Chili's; emergency City Council called for tomorrow morning

By Bill West
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago
Chili's Grill & Bar on North Wesleyan Boulevard continued to be the scene of a police presence Friday evening after two persons reportedly were shot, one fatality.

No news release has yet been provided to the Telegram by the police department, but other news organizations and postings on social media are saying both a death and an injury occurred as a result of the gunfire. Word of the shooting began circulating shortly after 7:20 p.m.

Prior to what happened at Chili’s, Rocky Mount had already been the scene of three fatal shootings in less than a week and had already been the scene of nine homicides so far in 2022.

City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown told the Telegram in an email that an emergency meeting of the City Council is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the council chamber at City Hall.

Brown said that the purpose of the meeting is for Hassell to brief council members about a recent series of violent crimes in the city.

Chili's is just northwest of the interchange with North Wesleyan and U.S. 64 at Creekside Crossings in the northwestern part of the city.

