ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Z5O7_0fVkWk5J00
Armadillo accident: A motorcyclist died after hitting an armadillo and losing control of his vehicle. (MyLoupe/UIG Via Getty Images)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Troopers said the man lost control of the motorcycle and it flipped, throwing him from the vehicle, WFLA-TV reported.

The man died at the scene of the crash, WTSP-TV reported. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Times.

It was unclear if the animal also was killed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, armadillos are considered native to Florida and are most active at night. They also have very poor eyesight, the agency said on its website.

The mammal was originally from southwestern North America and was introduced along the east coast of Florida in the 1920s, the FWC said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Flames shoot from roof of home in Westmoreland County

LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County Monday morning. Flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived at the house fire along Moween Road. Firefighters said they started getting control of the fire pretty quickly, but they did run into...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armadillo#Eyesight#Traffic Accident#The Tampa Bay Times#Wfla Tv#Wfla News#Wfla#Fwc#Cox Media Group
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WPXI Pittsburgh

NYC woman dies after Mother’s Day hit-and-run in Queens

QUEENS, N.Y. — A New York woman crushed between two cars during a chaotic Mother’s Day hit-and-run outside her Queens home died early Monday morning, police confirmed. The tragic scene began at around 8:30 a.m. EDT when police said the driver of a stolen landscaping truck attempted to make a U-turn on a dead-end South Jamaica street and plowed into several parked cars, WNBC reported.
QUEENS, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
83K+
Followers
106K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy