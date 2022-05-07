ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi receives UNICO Person of the Year Award

By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi received the UNICO Person of the Year Award Friday evening. Sheriff Cocchi, who serves as Sheriff of the Hampden County, was awarded the...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Hampden County, MA
Crime & Safety
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
CBS Boston

Karen Read, Girlfriend Of Boston Police Officer Hit And Killed During Snow Storm, Appears In Court

STOUGHTON (CBS) — The girlfriend of a Boston Police Officer who was hit and killed during a storm storm earlier this year appeared in court Friday. Karen Read is accused of running over John O’Keefe and leaving him. She has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash. Police said Read hit O’Keefe while leaving a party. His body was found in a snowbank the next morning. During Friday’s probable cause hearing, Read’s defense attorney said prosecutors aren’t sharing most of their evidence. He is trying to get cell phone data from Google, which he says could who else was in the area the night O’Keefe died. The judge granted some of the defense’s requests and took others under advisement. The prosecution said a grand jury is hearing the case right now. Read has been out of jail since February after posting $50,000 bail.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
NECN

Identities of Father and Son in Fatal Mendon Car Crash Released

The identities of the father and son who were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday have been released by Worcester County's District Attorney office. The father and son who suffered fatal injuries have been identified as Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, 34, of Attleboro, and 15-year-old Christian Sosa. Sosa Acevedo...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
NECN

1 Dead in NH Highway Crash

One person is dead following a two-car crash on Route 125 in Kingston, New Hampshire, on Friday night. Kingston Police responded to the crash shortly before 9:40p.m. on Friday. One of the drivers died at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
KINGSTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unico#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News#Sheriff Cocchi
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prisoner dies in Massachusetts State Police custody

DANVERS, Mass. — A prisoner in State Police custody died after being found unresponsive in his cell. A spokesperson for State Police said the man, a 49-year-old resident of Fremont, N.H., was arrested on Rt. 99 in Saugus around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The man had been charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B narcotic and speeding.
DANVERS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MassLive.com

Male driver in car crash that killed Longmeadow senior Katarina Boskovic could be charged

The male driver of the car crash that killed Longmeadow senior Katarina “Kat” Boskovic could be charged, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office said Monday. The district attorney’s office also officially identified 18-year-old Boskovic as the victim of the crash. Another person was rushed to Baystate Medical Center with life threatening injuries, officials said, but did not identify them. The driver, a juvenile, had “minor injuries.”
LONGMEADOW, MA
NECN

Truck Hits, Kills Person Walking on Mass. Pike

A driver was killed when he was hit by a truck while walking on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer early Sunday morning, police said. The driver was hit about 3:35 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said. He had parked his car where the highway passed over North Main Street and is believed to have walked onto the Turnpike.
PALMER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy