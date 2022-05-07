ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Lafayette officer involved in April I-10 crash booked with DWI

By KATC News
 3 days ago
The Lafayette Police Officer involved in an Iberville Parish crash in April has been arrested on several charges including driving while intoxicated.

According to records with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Lt. Todd M. Alcorn was booked Friday afternoon on charges including Driving While Intoxicated, Wreckless Operation of a Vehicle, First Degree Vehicle Negligent Injuring and Open Alcohol Container.

The arrest stems from an April 10 crash on I-10 just East of Whiskey Bay in Iberville Parish.

In that crash, State Police say Alcorn's car hit the bridge rail as he was traveling on Interstate 10. His vehicle became disabled in the left lane, and it was hit by another westbound car.

Alcorn was in a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition following the crash. The driver of the other car was also injured.

State Police believed that impairment was a factor in the crash. Alcorn was not on duty and was driving a personal vehicle.

Alcorn was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail but, as of Friday night, had bonded out.

