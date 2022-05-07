ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters gather in Joplin following leaked Supreme Court opinion

By Bronte Sorotsky
 3 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo.–Following an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, people across the country are responding.

In a direct response to the leak, Jamie Lindsey organized the rally for reproductive freedom along 5th and Main Street.

“It’s a nationwide response at this point,” Lindsey said.

Some women say they’ve feared that something like this could happen for a while.

“It feels like it’s been coming a long time, but I just hope that they’ll change their minds by June,” said one protester, who wished only to be identified by her first name, Kay.

Missouri has a trigger law in place, so if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, abortion could be banned after 8 weeks, including instances of incest and rape. The only exception would be if the person’s health was at risk.

“Missouri’s getting a lot of trigger laws being passed about abortion, basically making it like harder to get access to safe abortions in the area. So we already have a 72-hour waiting period. There’s already only one clinic available in this whole state. So it’s really just about protecting the limited access that we still have available to us,” Lindsey said.

The only abortion clinic in Missouri is located in St. Louis, and there is a 72-hour waiting period for those wishing to receive an abortion. Right now, abortion is legal in Missouri for up to 22 weeks. After that, abortion is illegal unless the woman’s life or health is threatened.

It’s why many protesters lined the sidewalk of 5th and main on both sides, expressing their fear of losing even more access to abortions.

Kay explained she wants to be able to have a choice when it comes to her body.

“When I was 17, I found out that I had endometriosis. And so I was told that if I was to carry a pregnancy to term, I would most likely die. I’m at higher risk for ectopic pregnancy and complications during pregnancies. I’m terrified that if I get pregnant that I will die. And I don’t want to leave my partner and I don’t want to make that choice. And I know that I may have to someday.”

Others say it comes down to a woman’s rights.

“I think that’s very serious and ridiculous that they think that they can control our bodies when there are no restrictions on men whatsoever,” said Caitlyn Gandy, a protester from Baxter Springs.

The decision of Roe v. Wade could play a factor to determine if abortion will remain legal in Kansas.

Lindsey says she hopes this gets the message out that there are people concerned about Roe v Wade being overturned.

“So we’re really just trying to build that momentum so we can show our leaders and around the country that this is this matters to us very deeply.

Missouri right to life, a non-profit pro-life organization says they are waiting for the official opinion from the supreme court.

The supreme court is expected to issue its ruling this summer.

KOAM was at the protest and did not see any counter-protesters present.

Comments / 21

Debi Zumwalt Moback
3d ago

Maybe they all need to view what abortion does to the baby. I don't understand why everyone isn't appalled with the idea of partial birth abortions. Those fighting for abortion are fighting for this too. Why is everyone up in arms anyway. SCOTUS just wants to take it out of the supreme court's hands and back to the individual states. States SHOULD be able to govern themselves and we should have LESS interfering by the federal government!

Reply(4)
12
245
3d ago

Get over it. Protect yourself before sex .all babies are human beings not something for you to murder

Reply
13
June Castoe
3d ago

I think that before you get a abortion, you should have to watch how they do it..it's TERRIBLE !!!!

Reply(3)
10
