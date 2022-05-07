ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Streets for Bar Hopping in San Francisco

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco is a city of neighborhoods, each with its own character—and its own nightlife. That gives visitors some incredibly diverse options for bar hopping down different streets. Come on out and explore San Francisco’s various neighborhoods and be prepared to meet some new friends. A bastion...

Eater

Northern California Taco Chain Accused of Underpaying Workers and Withholding Tips

The owners of a Northern California taco restaurant chain have been accused of underpaying workers, withholding some tips, and pressuring employees not to help federal investigators who were looking into the business’ labor practices, the Sacramento Bee reports. Taqueria Garibaldi operates three locations around the Sacramento area and in a federal complaint filed Monday, the owners of the company and one general manager are accused of several violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The complaint alleges that employees regularly worked more than 40 hours a week but overtime hours were paid in cash and not at 1.5 times the regular rate. Supervisors and managers were also allowed to keep a portion of tips, which is illegal.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Car vending machine opens in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An eight-story tall, glass and steel car vending machine opened in Daly City Wednesday. The structure was developed by Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online. Customers can pick out a car online and select a day and time to pick up their vehicle at the […]
DALY CITY, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Arsonist Lights Fire Inside San Francisco Parklet

Bartenders at Cow Hollow's Blue Light watering hole quickly extinguished a fire inside its parklet. Sometime last Sunday evening, surveillance cameras caught an arsonist lighting out on the bar's beloved parklet, though working bartenders were quick to put it out before it caused further damage; about a quarter of the parklet was damaged by the blaze and SF police are asking anyone with information to please come forward. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

60 vehicles towed, 2 arrested in Oakland Cinco de Mayo sideshow crackdown

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland impounded dozens of vehicles and made arrests as authorities across the Bay Area cracked down on sideshows being held on Cinco de Mayo.According to officers, the department's helicopter saw a caravan of an estimated 350 vehicles along Interstate 580 Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., the caravan then tried to take over intersections along Telegraph Avenue, but were unsuccessful.The group then took over the intersection of 20th Street and Broadway. Police said some in the crowd threw fireworks and bottles at officers.A sideshow was also reported in the area of 29th Avenue and International Boulevard, which...
OAKLAND, CA
Refugio Garcia

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.
PALO ALTO, CA
Nationwide Report

2 people critically injured after a car goes off a cliff in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

2 people critically injured after a car goes off a cliff in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. Four people received injuries after a crash in the pre-dawn darkness Friday in San Francisco. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place near the famed Sutro Baths. The early reports showed that a car plunged approximately 120 feet (about 40 meters) off a San Francisco cliff [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Want to get your mom one of The City’s most glorious roses on the cheap? Plan an afternoon at Golden Gate Park’s Hall of Flowers for the return of the San Francisco Rose Society’s first in-person Mother’s Day Rose Show in three years. See a beautiful collection of hybrid teas, grandifloras and climbing roses from gardens all over The City as they battle it out to win Queen of Show (and other awards like largest rose, smallest rose and “blackest red rose”). And if you wait patiently until 4 p.m., you can treat your mom to one of these award-winning blooms. Most of the competing roses and bouquets are given away at the end of the day in exchange for a small donation. Sunday, 12:30-4 p.m., Hall of Flowers, Ninth and Irving, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. sfrosesociety.org.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gourmet cookie business to reopen in the East Bay

Little Charlie's Gourmet Cookies reopens May 11 in Pittsburg, Ca. Owner Angelica Bagain joined us on Mornings on 2 to talk about the gourmet cookies, and shared with us how she managed to open a business during a pandemic, while enduring health issues and dealing with the loss of a loved one.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

4 Bay Area counties in ‘yellow tier’ as COVID cases rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in four Bay Area counties. Though California has moved away from a color code system, The CDC still uses it to report community transmission levels: green […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Roses for mom: San Francisco Rose Show returns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Rose Society celebrated its 81st annual Mother’s Day Rose Show since its three-year hiatus. The show made an in-person comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The event is a part of many held through the American Rose Society, an organization dedicated to cultivating roses. Each society holds events […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

