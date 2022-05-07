Western women advance to second round of Central Regional

The Missouri Western tennis team swept Harding 4-0 in the Central Region opener Friday in Edmond, Oklahoma. Photo courtesy of Missouri Western Athletics

In their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998, the Missouri Western women’s tennis team exacted revenge with a 4-0 win over Harding on Friday in Edmond, Oklahoma.

The No. 5-seeded Griffons (18-5) swept the No. 4-seeded Bisons (17-6) in the first round of the Central Regional by collecting two 6-1 victories in doubles play for the lone doubles point.

On top of that, no matches in singles action saw more than two sets.

Anya Chavez was deadlocked with Grace Dodd at 3-3 in No. 1 singles when Dodd had to retire from the match, giving Western its second point of the day.

Nicole Donnelly notched her team’s third point with a decisive two-set sweep of Allison Carppenter in No. 6 singles.

Anaís Peralta Criado clinched a 6-3, 6-2 win over Lindy Carptenter in No. 4 singles.

The Griffons were already up one set in No. 3 and No. 5 singles when the match ended.

It marks Western’s first sweep over Harding all-time and their 10th of the season.

Western meets No. 1-seeded Central Oklahoma (20-1) for the third time this season on Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Bronchos’ home court.

Riding a 14-match winning streak, Central Oklahoma has swept Western twice since April 9, including in the MIAA Championship.