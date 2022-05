Aquaman: King of Atlantis is coming to Cartoon Network very soon and they're getting fans ready for the big TV premiere with a tweaked poster. May 14 will see fans treated to a very different take on the undersea super hero. HBO Max fans have been able to see the animated trilogy early, but with the popularity of DC Comics properties on the network, a lot more fans will be able to see Arthur's journey for themselves. Some of the people working on this show have created cartoon favorites before. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) are showrunners and co-executive producers on the specials. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with the duo previously about the challenges of telling an Aquaman story. It comes with its own hurdles to clear, but old and new fans alike delighted in getting to see the King of Atlantis do his thing in that distinct art style.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO