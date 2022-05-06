Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BASEBALL

La Crosse Central 5-0, Stevens Point 1-5

LA CROSSE - The Panthers split the doubleheader, getting only three hits in the first game while scoring nine runs on six hits in the second game against the Riverhawks.

Colby Hintz pitched three innings and took the loss for Stevens Point in the first game.

In the second game, Kaden Thauer pitched the first four innings and got the win.

Tommy Drohner had two hits in the second game, while Jon Nafe and Gavin Przybelski both had doubles.

Stevens Point is now 9-3 overall.

Wausau West 13, La Crosse Logan 0

WAUSAU - Brennan Fictum and Jacob Hamann combined on a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Warriors to the nonconference win.

Ryan Rasmussen drove in three runs, while Ethan Graham was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Getting two hits apiece for Wausau West were Bryce Heil and Ethan Oelke.

West opened the scoring with a six-run first, then scored twice in the second, four times in the third and once in the fourth.

Mosinee 6, Kettle Moraine 5

WALES - Mosinee scored five runs in the second inning on five hits and added another in the fourth before hanging on as the Lasers rallied.

Garrett Shupe picked up the win on the mound, tossing 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two. Taylor Lemanski got the save, finishing the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking none.

Mosinee was led at the plate by Keagen Jirschele and Drake Grod with two hits apiece, while Gavin Obremski chipped in a hit and two RBI.

Mosinee improved to 13-2 overall and will play a doubleheader against Pewaukee, the No. 1 ranked team in Division 2, on Saturday.

Assumption 9, Athens 8

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Royals scored five runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Bluejays.

Assumption, which had 13 hits, got three hits from Ryan Shaw and two each from Jack Klatt, Nick Leberg and Aaron Livernash. Klatt also drove in three runs.

Damien Haines led Athens with three hits and two RBI, while Hunter Haehlke drove in three runs. Cooper Diedrich and Kody Lepak both had two hits.

Klatt got the win for Assumption. Andrew Schaer took the loss for Athens.

Pittsville 8, Iola-Scandinavia 0

PITTSVILLE - Evan Haley hit and pitched the Panthers past the Thunderbirds. Haley allowed just one hit and one walk in seven innings, striking out five. He was also 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI.

Dylan Luther was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, while Noah Grimm was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Pittsville scored once in the first, four times in the second and three times in the fourth to seal the victory.

Greenwood 10, Owen-Withee 6

GREENWOOD - Greenwood scored nine runs in the third inning to take control in the victory.

Nick Vetterkind drove in three runs for Greenwood.

Mason Learman pitched 4⅓ innings and struck out six batters for Greenwood.

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Marshfield 1

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Red Raiders improved to 5-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference and 9-4 overall with the victory Thursday.

Braden Lewis pitched a complete game, striking out five and allowing one unearned run for Rapids. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and four RBI.

Brennan Huber had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI. Ashton Potter hit the game-ending two-run triple.

SOFTBALL

Pacelli 11, Nekoosa 1

STEVENS POINT - The Cardinals scored early and often as they upended the Papermakers in five innings.

Ava Tess picked up the win, allowing just one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

Hannah Trzinski doubled, homered and drove in five runs to lead the Cardinals.

Assumption 7, Athens 2

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Royals scored twice in the first inning and never trailed in the win over the Bluejays.

Cristin Casey had four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Assumption, which finished with seven hits.

Siarra Hart and Celina Ellenbecker both had two hits for Athens.

Macy Vollert got the win for Assumption, which improved to 11-0.

Auburndale 18, Prentice 1

AUBURNDALE - The Eagles pounded out nine runs in the first inning, seven in the second and two in the third to cruise to the Marawood Conference win.

Taylor Anderson picked up the win, allowing just one run on one hit, while walking seven and striking out six in four innings.

Leah Thums took the loss for the Buccaneers.

Pacing Auburndale on offense were Mya Krings with a double and three runs scored; Erin Griesbach, who was 2-for-2 with three runs scored; Ashlyn Grimm, who was 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI; Regynn Lau, who was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored; Taylor Anderson, who was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI; Hope Schulte, who scored two runs and drove in four runs; and Brianna Weiler, who was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.

Edgar 5, Phillips 1

EDGAR - Taylor Lemmer and Morgan Streveler had two hits each, while Leah Davis had two RBI to power the Wildcats.

Kendall Weik drove in the Loggers’ lone run in the sixth to close out the scoring.

Iola-Scandinavia 5, St. Mary Catholic 4

SEYMOUR - Marin Hoyord drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Clara Koles from third to give the Thunderbirds a nonconference victory over the Zephyrs.

Iola-Scandinavia (10-3 overall) led 3-0 after two innings before St. Mary Catholic (4-6) responded with three runs in the top of the third. The T-Birds scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, but SMC scored a run in the top of the sixth to knot the score at 4-4.

Maddie Much, Jaelyn Sivertson and Chloe Timdal each had two hits for Iola-Scandinavia, while Alexa Christoph had a double.

Pitcher Julia Munoz pitched the first six innings and Much pitched the seventh inning to earn the win. Munoz allowed one walk and had four strikeouts. Much allowed no walks and struck out one.

BOYS TENNIS

Wausau West 7, Ashland 0

Cole Lozon def. Austin Vyskocil 6-0, 6-0; Breton Wayde def. Ben Snyder 6-2, 6-0; Andrew Lipowski def. Danny Kelly 6-3, 6-0; Evan Scheidler def. Steven Snedeckerv 6-0, 6-0.

Ethan Steinbach/Nathan Hartman def. Bodee Mikkonen/Gage Kabasa 6-3, 6-1; Evan Scheidler/Fletcher Haggerty won by forfeit; Braden Dickas/Evan Lozon won by forfeit.

Eau Claire North 6, Wausau West 1

Gavin Gamroth ECN def. Cole Lozoni 6-1, 6-2; Domonic Yang ECN def. Breton Wayde 6-3, 6-3; Ethan Steinbach WW def. Colman Selvig 6-4, 6-1; Landon Traynor ECN def. Andrew Straub 6-1, 6-0.

Isaac Lashley/Blake Bembinster ECN def. Nathan Hartman/Andrew Lipowski 6-0, 6-0; Jaxon Ruppelt/Bennett Haslow ECN def. Fletcher Haggerty/Evan Scheidler 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Becker/Grant Patenaude ECN def. Eli Hackett/Micah Boismenue 6-1, 6-4.

New Richmond 5, Wausau West 2

Thomas Smallidge NR def. Cole Lozon 6-2, 6-2; Breton Wayde WW def. Sam Tyvoll 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; Matt Westmoreland NR def. Evan Scheidler 6-0, 6-1; Bennett Heiss NR def. Evan Lozon 6-1, 6-2.

Andrew Lipowski/Nathan Hartman WW def. Drew Eckert/Reily Heiberg 0-6, 6-2, 10-6; Nathan Devereux/Charlie Gess NR def. Andrew Straub/Ethan Steinbach 6-2, 6-0; Gage Fox/Noah Henning NR def. Fletcher Haggerty/Braden Dickas 6-0, 6-3.

BOYS GOLF

Wisconsin Valley Conference

WAUSAU WEST 333, WISCONSIN RAPIDS 333, WAUSAU EAST 341, D.C. EVEREST 352, STEVENS POINT 358, MARSHFIELD 365, MERRILL 416

At Wausau CC

Top individuals: Lucca Tonelli WW 78, Cooper Bjerke WE 79, Carter Morrison WR 79, Andy Ziemer DCE 80, Kyle Berres MAR 81, Matt Sitte WE 83, Owen Bunnell DCE 83, Dominick Fetterer WR 84, Brady Skifton WR 84, Tyler Skogstad WW 85, Justin Yang WW 85, Adam Prokop WW 85.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area