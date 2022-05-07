Businesses benefitting from the NavyArmy Night Parade

Celebrating Buc Days has been a bit different for the people of Corpus Christi within the last two years.

From the screaming people on rides to the tasting of funnel cakes and fried Oreos, Buc Days has become a tradition throughout the years for the residents in the Coastal Bend.

Well, rides and festival food aren’t the only Buc Days traditions residents of Corpus Christi celebrate.

There’s also the NavyArmy Night Parade. Many families share the tradition of camping out the night before or marking their spot the week of the parade.

Richard Delgado and his family have already marked their spot with chalk.

Getting to the parade the morning of has been a tradition for years.

He doesn’t camp out the night before, but said he gets there early in the morning to set up the barbecue pit, canopy and chairs.

But Delgado said it’s not so much about the parade, as it is about getting to spend time with his family.

“My son’s going to come from San Antonio with my grand kids, and I have three grand kids in San Antonio and I have three here in Corpus,” Delgado said.

Delgado made sure his family will be comfortable with a restroom nearby and ordered a porta potty from United Site Services.

Debbie Anderwald, territory account manager, at the United Site Services, said she got around 20 calls on Friday morning for porta potty rentals.

Anderwald said the Buc Days NavyArmy Night Parade usually increases its sales every year.

“Yesterday and today, this morning I’ve had several calls requesting some toilets actually on the parade route,” she said.

Jason Flores owns Mr. LEDs, a company that sells shirts, hats and glasses with lights on them.

It’s his first time selling at the Buc Days parade after he established his business a year ago.

With a download of an app, the customer is able to control the LED screen by typing in words.

He said that’s what makes his business unique and he’s looking forward to growing it during the parade.

“It gives us an opportunity to brand our name and to introduce our local small business to the community and also gives the kids and the grown up adults the opportunity to see the innovation of the toys that we sell,” Flores said.