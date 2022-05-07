ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police investigation is underway at Hillside Ave.

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened at Hillside Ave.

Officials from the Rochester Police Department say that they received reports of a shooting at a family gathering at the Tay House Lodge at 85 Hillside Ave. — no injuries were reported.

Officers said they found evidence of an occupied vehicle being struck by gunfire.

Rochester Police are still investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

Doggone Right
3d ago

It seems like anytime there is a gathering in Rochester, Birthday party, Wedding reception, or just a party, violence breaks out. Rochester needs to add a tag line to the Welcome to Rochester sign. "Warning gatherings in Rochester maybe dangerous to your health"

