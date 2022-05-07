Police investigation is underway at Hillside Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened at Hillside Ave.

Officials from the Rochester Police Department say that they received reports of a shooting at a family gathering at the Tay House Lodge at 85 Hillside Ave. — no injuries were reported.

Officers said they found evidence of an occupied vehicle being struck by gunfire.

Rochester Police are still investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

