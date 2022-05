There was a surprising result in a recent election right down the road in Palmhurst, Texas. How surprising?! Well, Ramiro J. Rodriguez garnered 58-percent of the vote in election returns over the weekend. The only problem...Rodriguez passed away suddenly on April 6th. The longtime Mayor had served in office since 1999 and he was praised fro his service. However, the question remains...how the heck did he remain the ballot? Well, his death date came after the deadline to remove some one from the ballot, so his name was left on. So, maybe voters decided to vote for him as a tribute to the late Mayor Rodriguez or they weren't informed of his passing. As for the official results ValleyCentral.com reports, "Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. defeated challenger Israel Silva in Saturday’s election. Rodriguez received 329 votes to Silva’s 234 votes."

