Locals tracking their spending as gas prices jump again

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxLCR_0fVkSIhv00

MEDFORD, Mass. — Gas prices are sky high, once again.

“I mean it used to cost me thirty dollars to fill my tank and now it’s fifty-five”, said a woman commuting home from college.

And people filling up at the pump are not happy.

“It’s too high. It’s hard to afford with the jobs that we have right now and the pandemic and everything it’s tough out here,” said Josh Davis who was on his way home from work at Boston College.

Davis only filled his tank half way saying the high price of fuel is making him rethink driving and even cut back on upcoming vacations.

“I think about public transportation. I used to take a lot of vacation but those are already going up now and add in the price of gas, fuel for airplanes and everything makes it even more expensive,” said Davis.

According to AAA of Massachusetts:

  • Diesel average of $6.21 gallon
  • Diesel last year $3.20 gallon
  • Regular unleaded now $4.30 a gallon
  • A jump of .14 cents in a week
  • Record high $4.36 set on March 11

So, if you’re driving to see mom this Mother’s Day, dig deep because it’ll cost you.

[ New record: Diesel is now $6.21 a gallon in Mass. and regular gas has jumped 14 cents this week ]

“Yeah I noticed it today. I’m driving to CT now and I’m probably going to have to fill up now and when I get down there and it’s going to be 100 dollars just to go within New England,” said Dan Cagen of Medford.

And as prices continue to rise it’s forcing many drivers to make tough choices.

“I mean it is rough I do have to put aside some money for it.”

People tell Boston 25 that they are saving to pay for gas and carefully watching their discretionary spending.

