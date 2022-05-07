Sinkholes formed after flooding in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Three small sinkholes and one larger sinkhole formed in Harmon after Thursday’s flooding.

The sinkholes are along N Pin Oak Road. Homeowner Helen Chase said it wasn’t the first time a sinkhole formed on their property. She said one appeared during flash flooding five years ago.

Geologists told Chase the last sinkhole was a ground hog den that caved in from the flooding. Chase filled it up with gravel and rock and it stayed that way until Thursday’s rain.

“The whole yard was flooded here out to the road and the water appeared to be coming out of the hole and it also washed all the gravel and rock that had been in the hole to the road,” Chase said.

Chase said the sinkhole was bigger this time around. The largest one appeared to be about 10-15 feet deep. Emergency crews taped off the area and Arkansas Geological Survey will come out next week to assess the sinkholes.

