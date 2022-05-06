Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

SOFTBALL

Appleton East 10, Oshkosh North 8

OSHKOSH - The Patriots banged out 14 hits and scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning in the victory over the Spartans.

Clare Rettler was 4-for-4 with two RBI. Serena Timmer had two hits and three RBI, while Abby Gronert, Gwen Hendrick, Brynn Diener and Ava Smarzinski each had two hits. Smarzinski had a triple and scored three runs.

Halli Swick pitched a complete game for the win. She allowed only three earned runs and struck out one.

Emma Niemczyk had four hits for Oshkosh North. Ashley Borowitz added three hits and two RBI. Anna Borst and Payton Uptagraft also had two hits.

Borowitz pitched a complete game for the Spartans and struck out 13.

Kaukauna 6-11, Appleton North 0-0

KAUKAUNA - The Ghosts swept the Lightning, winning 6-0 in the first game and 11-0 in five innings in the second game to remain unbeaten and improve their record to 12-0 in the Fox Valley Association and 13-0 overall.

Iola-Scandinavia 5, St. Mary Catholic 4

SEYMOUR - Marin Hoyord drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Clara Koles from third to give the Thunderbirds a nonconference victory over the Zephyrs.

Iola-Scandinavia (10-3 overall) led 3-0 after two innings before St. Mary Catholic (4-6) responded with three runs in the top of the third. The T-Birds scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, but SMC scored a run in the top of the sixth to knot the score at 4-4.

Maddie Much, Jaelyn Sivertson and Chloe Timdal each had two hits for Iola-Scandinavia, while Alexa Christoph had a double.

Pitcher Julia Munoz pitched the first six innings and Much pitched the seventh inning to earn the win. Munoz allowed one walk and had four strikeouts. Much allowed no walks and struck out one.

Emily Vogel had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for SMC. Teagan Miller had two hits and an RBI, and Rose Bayer also drove in a run.

Nevaeh Saringer pitched the entire game for SMC. She allowed seven hits, two earned runs and struck out two.

Luxemburg-Casco 7-13, Fox Valley Lutheran 0-2

LUXEMBURG - Rebecca Kroll fired a no-hitter to lead the Spartans to the win over the Foxes in the first game of the doubleheader.

Kroll struck out 11 and also had two hits for Luxemburg-Casco. Mady Bouche had a triple and three RBI, while Grace Karr also had a triple.

In the second game, Emily Jandrin allowed just three hits while striking out three in the Luxemburg-Casco’s win.

Lauren Adams had two hits and three RBI, while Jandrin had two hits.

Brillion 4, Mishicot 3

BRILLION - The Lions scored a run in their half of the eighth inning to defeat Mishicot.

Hannah Shimek had two hits for Brillion, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Bristol Foytik also had two hits.

Cora Nelson had two hits for Mishicot.

Foytik pitched a complete game for Brillion, allowing three unearned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Ashlyn Bennin took the loss for Mishicot.

BASEBALL

Kimberly 13, Appleton East 3

APPLETON - The Papermakers had 15 hits in a five-inning victory over the Patriots.

Sawyer Deering pitched a complete game for the win. He allowed one hit, no earned runs and struck out four.

Colin Obermann was 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored, Kale Twombly was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Evan Olson was 2-for-3 with four RBI, and Carson Peeters was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Brandon Carew added three runs scored.

Brad Verbeten hit a three-run home run for the Patriots.

Appleton North 16, Oshkosh North 6

OSHKOSH - Griffin Smith was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored for the Lightning in the win over the Spartans.

The Lightning also got big games at the plate from Garrett Hietpas, who was 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI, and Ben Frantal, who had two hits and four RBI.

Brock VerVoort struck out two and was the winning pitcher.

Hortonville 8, Kaukauna 4

KAUKAUNA - The Polar Bears scored four runs in the seventh inning to snap a tie game in the win over the Ghosts.

Camden Kuhnke, Hayden Timm, Nathan Vela, Kolden Hunter and Jack Coenen each had two hits for Hortonville. Vela had a double and a triple and drove in two runs.

Pierson Vande Hey had two hits for Kaukauna.

Vela pitched the first five innings for Hortonville and got the win. He allowed four runs (all unearned) and struck out seven. Kuhnke pitched the last two innings and got the save.

Sean Severson took the loss for Kaukauna.

Chilton 5, New Holstein 1

CHILTON - Alex Breckheimer pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out 11 to lead the Tigers past the Huskies.

Max Mueller and Hunter Rolbiecki each had two hits for Chilton. Mueller and Zac Halbach each scored two runs.

Shiocton 4, Berlin 2

BERLIN - Logan Ebben allowed just two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts to lead the Chiefs past Berlin.

Bennett Schmidt powered the Shiocton offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBI, while James Mutchie was 2-for-4 with a double.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Appleton East 0

APPLETON - Emily Dobberuhl, Jessi Griepentrog and Nina Hartjes each scored goals as the Foxes stopped the Patriots in nonconference action.

Griepentrog and Hartjes also added assists.

Alexis Appleton made 14 saves in net for FVL.

Kimberly 1, Eau Claire Memorial 0

EAU CLAIRE - Emily McCarthy scored the game’s only goal to lift the Papermakers to the victory.

TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom Irish Invitational

FREEDOM - Freedom won both the boys meet with 162 points and the girls meet with 143 points at its own invitational.

In the girls meet, Fond du Lac was in second place (100), followed by Notre Dame (81), Winneconne (77), Shawano (62), Xavier (49), St. Mary’s Springs (46), Brillion (42), Lourdes Academy (32), Howards Grove (22), Shiocton (20), Wild Rose (19) and Reedsville (9).

Freedom’s Grace Hambel won the 200 meters with a time of :26.49 and the 400 meters with a time of :58.30.

Freedom won six individual events and two relay events.

Fond du Lac’s Sydney Arndt won the long jump with a jump of 17-10.5 and the 100-meter hurdles with a time of :14.88.

In the boys meet, Winneconne was second (124.5) followed by Xavier (90), Shawano (65), Brillion (56), Notre Dame (52), Howards Grove (45), Wild Rose (41), St. Mary’s Springs (32), Reedsville (22) and Shiocton (9.5).

Freedom won three individual events and one relay event.

Elliott Lowney of Shawano won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :11.30 and :23.24, respectively, as well as the long jump with a distance of 19-1.

Two Rivers Invitational

TWO RIVERS - Little Chute won the boys meet with 130.5 points, with Green Bay Preble second with 114.

They were followed by Luxemburg-Casco (87), Manitowoc (82), Two Rivers (81), Kewaunee (65), Valders (55), Roncalli (24), Wrightstown (18), Manitowoc Lutheran (17), Sturgeon Bay (15) and New Holstein (13.5).

In the boys meet, Luxemburg-Casco’s John Larson was a double winner, taking the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with times of :15.59 and :41.32, respectively.

Little Chute’s Gavin Fritsch won the shot put with a put of 50-3 and the discus with a throw of 148-5.

Two Rivers won the girls meet with 121 points, with Luxemburg-Casco second with 101.5 points. Manitowoc was next with 91, followed by Little Chute (85), Manitowoc Lutheran (65), Green Bay Preble (64), Valders (56.5), Wrightstown (44.5), Sturgeon Bay (33), Kewaunee (18), New Holstein (14.5) and Mishicot (8).

Two Rivers’ Mikaela Helling won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.28 and the 1,600 with a time of 5:20.15.

Manitowoc’s Tessa Campbell won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of :12.75 and :26.50, respectively, as well as the 400 in 1:02.02.

Luxemburg-Casco’s Taylor Thiry won both weight events, taking the shot put with a put of 40-3 and the discus with a throw of 125-6.

Lutheran Invitational

APPLETON - Fox Valley Lutheran won the girls meet with 197 points, 28 points better than Kettle Moraine Lutheran and took second in the boys meet with 156 points, 28 points behind Lakeside Lutheran.

Winnebago Lutheran took fifth in the girls meet with 59 points and fifth in the boys meet with 76 points.

In the girls meet, Fox Valley Lutheran won three events - the 400-meter relay with a time of :52.28, Alexa Gordee in the triple jump with a jump of 34-4.75 and Nikki Paulsen in the pole vault at a height of 7-1.

In the boys meet, Cavan Dobberstein won the long jump with a jump of 20-11.75 and the 110-meter hurdles with a time of :15.39. Teammate Cody Groth won the 100 meters with a time of :11.15 and the triple jump with a jump of 41-10.5.

Winnebago Lutheran’s Michael Hendrix won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of :41.23 and the pole vault at a height of 12-3.

BOYS GOLF

Hortonville 168, Appleton West 177

At Winagamie, par 36

Hortonville: Connor Schafer 40, Drew Klein 42, Ross Reinemann 43, West Burkhardt 43.

Appleton West: Collin Evers 40, Prestyn Evers 44, Lucas Burry 46, Jack Blair 47.

Xavier 5, Winneconne 3

At High Cliff

Match-play format

Singles: Winston Knobloch W def. Matt Draheim; Dawson Fish X def. Ben Henning; Casey Peters W def. Ryan Draheim; Josh Draheim X def. Matthew Henning; Jon Bertram X def. Julian Bourne; Eddie Oelhafen X def. Ethan Ruedinger.

Scramble Match 1: Charlie Jano/Kyle Watry X def. Jackson Ellis/Collin Braman. Scramble Match 2: Gibson Mueller/Carson Hall W def. Luke Meyer/Andrew Thao.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area