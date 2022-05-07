Obituary: Beverly Haynes Denson

Funeral service for Beverly Haynes Denson, age 69, of Vinemont, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Tim McCormick officiating, and interment in Brooklyn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Ms. Denson passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 24, 1952, in Cullman, Alabama, to Silas and Frances Haynes.



She was preceded in death by her sons: Robert Irvin Denson and Joseph Denson; parents and former husband: Robert Preston Denson.



Survivors include her sister: Eugenia (Shawn) Hadaway: brothers: Stanley (Peggy) Haynes and Veyon (Nancy) Haynes and a host of nieces and nephews.