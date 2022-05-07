ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Girl injured in North Toledo shooting

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

A girl was shot Friday evening in North Toledo, Toledo police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Erie Street at Cleveland Street about 8:20 p.m. and within minutes had the crime scene taped off. Officers with flashlights scoured the street for evidence.

Toledo police Lt. Dan Gerken said the girl collapsed at the corner of North Erie and Cleveland. He did not release her name, age, or condition. He said the girl is believed to be from the neighborhood and that her family was notified.

Witnesses told police they heard at least five gunshots, he said.

Paramedics reported by radio that that they were treating a pediatric traumatic arrest. The victim was taken by Life Squad to the hospital.

Authorities initially were told that a male wearing a blue, white, and red jacket was seen running away.

More than two hours after the shooting, police continued to conduct interviews and look for clues, Lieutenant Gerken said.

