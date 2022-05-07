ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Watch now: Rhonda Revelle after loss to Indiana

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'We're just hoping to get our fight back:' Hoosiers'...

yorknewstimes.com

NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Watch now: Mya Felder walks it off for Nebraska

Mya Felder's walk-off hit against Indiana continues special season for Revelle, Huskers. Sunday marked the end of Nebraska's best regular season since 2014, and it could not have ended in more dramatic fashion.
LINCOLN, NE
