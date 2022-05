With no quarterback currently committed in Georgia's next two recruiting classes, a big domino has just fallen, and it is not in favor of the Bulldogs. The son of former Detriot Lions center and teammate of former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford, Dominic Raiola, Dylan Raiola out of Chandler, Arizona, announced his commitment to the Ohio State University. The five-star prospect, according to 247Sports, is the top-ranked quarterback in his class and the number one prospect overall as things currently stand.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO