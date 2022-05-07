Driver rescued after strong winds flip 18-wheeler traveling on the Twin Spans

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Severe thunderstorms moved through Southern Louisiana on Thursday night and one truck driver experienced Mother Nature’s fury firsthand.

While traveling down the Twin Spans, strong winds knocked this 18-wheeler onto its side.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 posted pictures of the truck on their Facebook page.

The windshield had to be cut in order for firefighters to remove the driver from the flipped semi-truck.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this freak accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.