ATLANTA — (AP) — Dead last in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox were due for a hard look in the mirror. That's where Alex Cora thinks he found the problem. The Red Sox manager has shaved the salt-and-pepper beard he grew prior to this season, hoping a new vibe might help Boston snap its season-worst five-game losing streak. Cora arrived clean shaven for Tuesday night's opener of a two-game series in Atlanta, and he was willing to pin his team's 10-19 start on his new look.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO