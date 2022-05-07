ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Pete Carroll reiterates Seahawks' desire to complete extension with DK Metcalf

By Ely Allen
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the weeks leading up to the draft, chatter was heard that Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf may be available for a price. After trading away quarterback Russell Wilson, many began to assume that the Seahawks were in sell mode. While Seattle hasn’t looked to actively move the former second-rounder, the organization has fielded calls regarding a potential trade. It was reported in the build-up to the draft that the Jets were willing to part ways with the 10th overall pick, though nothing materialized on that front.

In a radio interview, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN, head coach Pete Carroll spoke on the situation. “We want him to be here. He wants to be here,” Carroll said. “We’ll figure it out. It’ll just take us some time, but we’ll get it done.”

This is the second extremely encouraging statement made this week hinting that Metcalf will return to Seattle, after the wideout recently said, “At the end of the day, once you sit down and make a grown-man decision, yeah, I want to be in Seattle.”

With Metcalf looking to remain a Seahawk, he could be in line for a similar deal to the one signed by A.J. Brown, his former Ole Miss teammate, with whom he shares an agent.

To accommodate such a lucrative extension, the Seahawks could use some of the cap relief they will be seeing next month. Given that Carlos Dunlap was released with a post-June 1 designation, the team will gain just over $5M in space after that date, which should make a deal feasible from a financial perspective, provided all parties still wish to get a deal done at that time. Both Carroll's and Metcalf’s remarks point to that being a strong possibility.

ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

