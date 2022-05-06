ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOVH2_0fVkPCRm00

Click here to read the full article.

The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS ‘ Magnum P.I.

As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced — could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”?

Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected awkwardness, Higgins tabled the topic at hand for much of the episode, as she and Magnum got busy in another way, by helping Gordo track down his kidnapped ex-wife and rescue her.

Once that risky business was masterfully dealt with and Beth was saved — and after another bit of drama involving Suzy going into arrest after birthing her and Rick’s daughter (tl;dr everyone’s OK!) — Higgins retreated to an impossibly picturesque patio just off of the hospital maternity ward. Magnum followed, asking, “Why’d you leave?”

“I just suddenly got a bit overwhelmed,” Juliet claimed, before coming clean: “Actually, I’m lying, I’m not alright. There is something else. When I came to talk to you today, it wasn’t about work. I wanted to tell you something, then I saw Lia there and couldn’t.”

But as Thomas explained prior, a tipsy Lia simply crashed in his bedroom that night (instead of driving), while he slept on his couch. It was all innocent. No spark rekindled.

“Now I know that nothing happened,” Juliet continued, “and I have to tell you, because it’s just going to haunt me otherwise…. I have feelings for you . I’ve tried to deny it, and I just can’t anymore.”

The admission was met by… silence and a curious smile, at first, leaving a slightly embarrassed Higgins to quip, “I bet this is doing wonders for your ego.”

“No, it’s not that,” Thomas countered. He then explained, “When you were in the wine cellar yesterday, I wanted to spend the day with you, because I wanted to say the same thing…. I have feelings for you . I think I have for a while, I just didn’t know it.”

From there, hearts on sleeves, the two did a bit of a dance about the whole “I’d hate to lose our friendship!” thing.

“Of course, I have my reservations…,” Juliet said, half-heartedly.

“So do I, yeah,” nodded Thomas.

“I don’t want to risk losing our friendship, our partnership,” said Higgins. “Maybe we shouldn’t go there.”

“We probably shouldn’t,” Magnum concurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxrEH_0fVkPCRm00

But then their respective sets of lips said very differently, as Thomas pulled Juliet into a lonnnnng, warm kiss. And in the wake of the wowza liplock… the screen faded to black, the season over!

To be continued …?

Magnum ‘s Season 4 numbers are “OK” — it ranks ninth in audience and 10th in the demo out of the 14 dramas that CBS has aired this TV season. But series lead Jay Hernandez just weeks ago suggested, “We’re golden” when it comes to securing a Season 5. “I think you could bank on that.”

“The numbers are great, it travels well internationally…,” he explained. “So yeah, I think we’re in good shape. And you know what, [The Powers That Be are] happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I’ve already been asked to direct another one next season.”

Yet Hernandez also shared his opinion that any “Miggy” hook-up would come “at the end of the show. Not the end of the season, but the end of the entire show. So, I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon. I think that tension and the dynamic between Higgins and Magnum is a big part of why the show works, and if you take that away and they become a couple, the show loses a lot.”

What do you think happens next? Grade the finale and Comment!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 6

Related
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Resident Twist: Emily VanCamp to Return as Nic in Season 5 Finale

Click here to read the full article. The Resident fans haven’t seen the last of Nic Nevin, despite her tragic death last year. Emily VanCamp, who exited the Fox drama at the start of its current fifth season, will return to the series in its upcoming Season 5 finale, TVLine has learned. As co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells us, VanCamp will appear in “four, maybe five” flashback scenes during the May 17 season ender, which will be used as a storytelling device to help Conrad move on from his relationship with Nic and pursue romance with another woman — either Jessica Lucas’...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Hernandez
Person
Lia
ComicBook

FBI Brings Back Surprising Cast Member After Season 4's Temporary Exit

A familiar face is sticking around in the world of FBI for a little while. Last week, TVLine exclusively confirmed that The Flash and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten will be joining the series in a recurring role for the remainder of the show's fourth season. VanSanten previously guest-starred as Special Agent Nina Chase in the show's April 12th episode, and will continue appearing through the airing of the season finale on May 24th. VanSanten will be temporarily replacing Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), who is currently recovering from residual nerve damage, a storyline included to write around Peregrym's pregnancy.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Magnum P I
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Nina Vs. Willow!

Chaos erupts in Port Charles in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Brando and Sonny get violent with an attacker, Jordan fears new evidence will put Trina in prison even as the young woman questions Spencer’s loyalties, and Nina prepares for war with Willow and Michael. This could get ugly!. Violence...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Stepping Away From Series to Take Maternity Leave

Following the news that Missy Peregrym is exiting CBS’ “FBI,” the showrunners of the TV series are revealing more details about the actress’ temporary departure. Prior to the latest “FBI” episode, Missy Peregrym took to her Instagram to announce her break from the show. “Tonight is my last episode of the season – you don’t want to miss it! I’m off for maternity leave now…”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over How Gibbs Says One Character’s Name

NCIS fans do love and miss Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, on the long-running CBS drama. They listen to his every word. Sometimes, they “think” that they are hearing one thing from Gibbs when he might be saying another. A still-beloved character appears to be on the tip of his tongue a lot. Fans just hear him say this character’s name and they are beside themselves.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Where Does Jeff Probst Stay During 'Survivor' Filming? His Mystery Location, Revealed

American reality competition series Survivor keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, watching strangers struggle to feed themselves, build shelter, and forge alliances on a remote island far from technology. While the contestants are off competing, those who have been voted off the island and into the jury are removed from the playing field and sheltered in a luxurious hotel until the very end of the game.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy