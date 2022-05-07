ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Coldplay app encourages fans to ride public transportation to Levi's concert in Santa Clara

By David Louie
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAR31_0fVkNB4700

Coldplay has been sending fans a message on their app ever since Music of the Sphere tour tickets went on sale seven months ago - reduce your carbon footprint and earn a 10% discount to the May 15 show that also features the Bay Area's H.E.R. One way is to take public transit.

"It helps you to become part of the environmental side of the show by looking at the cleanest and greenest way you can get to the concert and home again and offset those emissions," said Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin.

The performance at Levi's Stadium could draw as many as 68,000. Normally, about 10 percent of them, or 6,000 people, use VTA's light rail trains. Fans who support the band's call for sustainability might create a spike in ridership. The app was developed for Coldplay by SAP.

VIDEO: How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?

By 2035, sales of all new passenger vehicles in California must be zero-emission. We dove deep into what the state must do to cross the finish line.

"One of the key insights that Coldplay told us from the very beginning, is we want to be subtle and not preachy," said SAP senior vice president V. R. Ferose. "We don't want you to feel guilty about anything."

The free app has been downloaded more than 10,000 times on Google Play.

"We do very gentle nudges on the app," noted Ferose. "If you say, 'I'm traveling alone,' they say, 'Why don't you try to travel with someone else?'"

VTA, the South Bay's transit agency, couldn't be happier. The app even includes a map showing the location of the nearest light rail station.

"There's a station right in front of Levi's Stadium that they can get off, go to the concert, get back on, get home. It's an easy ride," said VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross. "It's $2.50 one way, so it's cheap, easy and sustainable."

VIDEO: Tech billionaire gives Stanford $1.1 billion for new climate school

Stanford University's new School of Sustainability has just received a big boost. John and Ann Doerr have donated $1.1 billion.

The app has a carbon calculator. The band says it'll plant one tree for each ticket sold. It's taking other steps to minimize carbon. But its greatest impact could be setting an example for other groups and events.

"Good behavior is something that we all want to be associated with," said SAP's Ferose. "So I think it's a matter of a band like Coldplay doing it encourages everybody else to do it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0fVkNB4700

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
Refugio Garcia

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Stanford, CA
Entertainment
Santa Clara, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Stanford, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
FOXBusiness

California driving: Over a quarter of electric car-charging stations in Bay Area not working, study says

Over 27% of electric vehicle charging stations across the San Francisco Bay Area are not functioning properly, according to a recently published study. The Reliability of Open Public Electric Vehicle Direct Current Fast Chargers pointed to a recent survey where drivers of electric vehicles in California reported facing several issues at charging stations – from broken plugs and unexpected shut-offs during charging to payment problems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

S.F. Fire rescues fox trapped in steel pipe near Oracle Park

Crews rescued a fox that got stuck in a steel pipe at a Mission Bay construction site in San Francisco. A fox was cut from a steel pipe at a San Francisco construction site. Crews checked the condition of the fox after it was freed from a steel pipe at a San Francisco construction site Saturday. An officer with San Francisco Animal Care & Control comforts a frightened fox that was extricated from a steel pipe at a Mission Bay construction site.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Public Transit#Stanford University#Smart Phone#Vta#Sap#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
Sri Ravipati

Friday in SF: City returns to CDC's 'yellow' tier

Here's your roundup of local stories for May 6. After a couple of weeks into COVID-19 surge, San Francisco entered the yellow tier again, SFist reports. The number of daily cases in the city has risen 40% in the last week. Three other Bay Area counties — Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara — also returned to the yellow tier, indicating medium levels of COVID transmission. Meanwhile, the rest of California is in the green or low tier.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy