CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu. Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick, agreed to a four-year rookie contract with a team option for a fifth season Tuesday night. Financial terms of the deal were not released, but the offensive tackle from North Carolina State is slotted to receive around $27.6 million overall with a signing bonus in the range of $17.2 million, according to Spotrac.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 36 MINUTES AGO