ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz officially joins Pitt women’s basketball

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2tPf_0fVkMp2S00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior High School’s Marley Washenitz made her collegiate decision official on Friday. Washenitz joins the Pitt women’s basketball program.

Washenitz, the first team all-state guard, was committed to West Virginia University earlier on in the year but once that opportunity was no longer available, Pitt came knocking.

The two-time Mary Ostrowski winner liked a lot about her new home in the ACC including her future teammates and coaching staff.

“The team, they felt like family along with the coaching staff. Everyone made me feel so welcome. Stepping on campus was really the push over the edge because the campus is stunning, it feels like I’m in the city. There are so many people and things that played a factor into my commitment and I am just super excited to get on campus and start,” Washenitz said.

Washenitz averaged 29.2 points and 11 rebounds this past season along with surpassing 2,000 career points.

Read more about Washenitz and her decision to join the Pitt Panthers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Local products help lead Fairmont State baseball turnaround

MORGANTOWN W.Va – Under first-year head coach Matt Yurish, the Fairmont State baseball program has seen a major turnaround in just one season, going from a 14-26 record a year ago to a 26-17 mark entering the final weekend of the season. The Fighting Falcons sit atop the Mount East Conference’s North Division with a […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Johnson signs to swim at Salem

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Robert C. Byrd swimmer Ezra Johnson is set to go from a Flying Eagle to a Tiger. The senior signed to continue his swimming career collegiately at Salem, Monday afternoon. Salem was a good fit for Johnson for both academic and athletic reasons and he looks to improve as a swimmer throughout […]
SALEM, WV
WBOY 12 News

Curran tosses perfect game in sectional action

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County sophomore Pitcher, Kenna Curran, had a night in the circle on Monday, tossing a perfect game in the Bulldogs’ 14-0 win over Tygarts Valley. Doddridge County had no trouble getting started offensively. Four runs in the first inning gave the Bulldogs from West Union the lead they never lost. […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Basketball
WBOY

Four Mountaineers set for 2022 Junior Olympics

Four student-athletes from the West Virginia University rifle team travel to Hillsdale, Michigan, from May 11-15, for the 2022 National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships, hosted by USA Shooting. Sophomores Becca Lamb, Molly McGhin and Matt Sanchez, along with freshman Natalie Perrin, will represent WVU at the event. Open training begins...
JUNIOR, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Acc#The Pitt Panthers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy