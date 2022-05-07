Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz officially joins Pitt women’s basketball

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior High School’s Marley Washenitz made her collegiate decision official on Friday. Washenitz joins the Pitt women’s basketball program.

Washenitz, the first team all-state guard, was committed to West Virginia University earlier on in the year but once that opportunity was no longer available, Pitt came knocking.

The two-time Mary Ostrowski winner liked a lot about her new home in the ACC including her future teammates and coaching staff.

“The team, they felt like family along with the coaching staff. Everyone made me feel so welcome. Stepping on campus was really the push over the edge because the campus is stunning, it feels like I’m in the city. There are so many people and things that played a factor into my commitment and I am just super excited to get on campus and start,” Washenitz said.

Washenitz averaged 29.2 points and 11 rebounds this past season along with surpassing 2,000 career points.

