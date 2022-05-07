Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-06 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service...
Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND YOAKUM COUNTIES At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Denver City, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Denver City, Plains and Bronco. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.9 2.0 2.2 1 MINOR 11/12 PM 3.9 2.0 2.2 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.9 2.0 2.1 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.6 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.0 1.1 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 PM 3.7 2.2 2.4 2-3 MODERATE 11/10 AM 3.8 2.3 2.4 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.5 2.0 2.1 2 MODERATE 12/11 AM 3.4 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.4 1-2 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/07 PM 3.7 2.3 2.6 3 MODERATE 11/08 AM 3.8 2.4 2.6 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.1 1.7 1.8 2 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.8 1.4 1.6 1-2 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 4.8 2.1 2.4 3 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.0 2.3 2.6 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.3 1.6 1.9 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.6 0.9 1.1 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.0 2.4 2.9 2 MODERATE 11/06 AM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.6 1.0 1.3 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. Target Area: Hockley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hockley County through 430 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Sundown, or 6 miles south of Levelland, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Levelland, Sundown, Whitharral and Opdyke West. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and do not drive through a dust storm. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, through 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, especially along U.S. Highways 64 and 87 in Colfax and Union counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will create poor visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
Effective: 2022-05-10 12:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PART OF SOUTHERN NEVADA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463 and 464. * TIMING...Through 8 pm PDT this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high fire danger, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Wednesday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR WESTERN TO NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AS WELL AS THE WESTERN TO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today. Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gust up to 40 mph on Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent today. As low as 4 percent for Thursday. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...12 PM CDT through 10 PM CDT today. 11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the low to mid 90s. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dust likely originating off Red Lake which could greatly reduce the visibility on Pierce Ferry Road and Anteras Road.
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 7.0 2.4 3.0 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.4 2.8 2.8 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.8 2.2 2.3 1 NONE 12/06 AM 6.3 1.7 1.6 1 NONE 12/06 PM 6.5 1.9 1.5 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 PM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/07 PM 3.6 1.6 2.0 3-4 MODERATE 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 2-3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.0 2.0 2.6 4 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.2 1.7 3-4 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.3 1.4 3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.7 0.7 1.1 2 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 199 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN THE TEXAS PANHANDLE ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH DEAF SMITH DONLEY GRAY HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON MOORE OLDHAM POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS WHEELER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMARILLO, BOOTLEG, BORGER, BOYS RANCH, BRISCOE, BUFFALO LAKE, BUSHLAND, CANADIAN, CANYON, CLARENDON, CLAUDE, CODMAN, DAWN, DOZIER, DUMAS, FOUR WAY, GLAZIER, GOODNIGHT, HEREFORD, KINGSMILL, LAKE MARVIN, LELA, LORA, LUTIE, MASTERSON, MIAMI, PAMPA, PANHANDLE, PANTEX, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, SKELLYTOWN, TWITTY, UMBARGER, VEGA, WASHBURN, WAYSIDE, WELLINGTON, WHEELER, WHITE DEER, AND WILDORADO.
Effective: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...North Central County. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, one to one and one half of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 3.6 1.1 1.5 11 NONE 11/05 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 9-10 NONE 11/05 PM 3.8 1.3 1.7 8-9 NONE 12/05 AM 3.7 1.2 1.5 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 1.1 1.3 5-6 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 4 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR WESTERN TO NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AS WELL AS THE WESTERN TO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today. Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gust up to 40 mph on Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent today. As low as 4 percent for Thursday. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...12 PM CDT through 10 PM CDT today. 11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening by 1115 PM CDT. Target Area: Roberts The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota Little Minnesota River near Peever affecting Roberts County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Minnesota River near Peever. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Left bank below gage begins flooding. This is the new gage site approx 1 mile north of old site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 13 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.1 2.2 2.7 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 5.0 2.1 2.3 5 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.2 1.6 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.2 1.3 1.3 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.1 2.4 3.0 6 MODERATE 11/05 AM 5.0 2.3 2.9 6 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.7 2.0 2.5 6 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.5 2.1 5 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.8 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.7 1.2 3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.3 2.5 3.0 4 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.2 2.4 2.9 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 2-3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 11 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.4 1.7 2.4 4-11 NONE 11/05 PM 5.2 1.5 2.0 5-6 NONE 12/05 AM 4.4 0.7 1.4 5 NONE 12/05 PM 4.7 1.0 1.1 4 NONE 13/06 AM 3.6 -0.1 0.5 3 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brewster FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following county, Brewster. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Alpine and Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
