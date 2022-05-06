ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Maple Leafs hold off Lightning rally, nab a win at Amalie Arena

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiNZz_0fVkMJEY00
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy looks on after a second-period goal by Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) during Game 3 on Friday night at Amalie Arena. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The Lightning had an opportunity to take control of their first-round playoff series against the Maple Leafs on Friday night.

The last time the Lightning hosted a playoff game, they hoisted the Stanley Cup, and they hoped to use home ice to gain momentum as the series shifted to Amalie Arena for Game 3.

Instead, they fell short in a 5-2 loss to the Leafs, giving Toronto a 2-1 series edge.

The Lightning had to chase the game, falling behind by three goals early in the second period, but rallied with some of their best sustained even-strength zone time of the series.

Ondrej Palat’s goal 5:43 into the third period cut the Toronto lead to one and electrified the home crowd. Palat wristed a shot through the legs of Ondrej Kase and through net front traffic and past Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell top shelf.

The Lightning had their chances to even the score late, including on a power play inside of nine minutes that saw Steven Stamkos being robbed on a one-timer by Campbell. The Maple Leafs scored two empty-net goals in the final two minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsmIN_0fVkMJEY00

In the opening period, the Leafs took advantage of a Pat Maroon delay-of-game penalty, scoring with two seconds left on the power play when Morgan Rielly cleaned up a loose puck that bounced to his stick through traffic in front of the net, putting the Leafs up 1-0 just 4:52 into the game.

Even though the Lightning only allowed one power-play goal, they allowed 9:33 of man advantage time — including two delay-of-game penalties for flinging pucks into the seats — which kept them from getting into a rhythm in 5-on-5 play.

Then the Leafs scored nine seconds after Tampa Bay’s only power play of the first as Colin Blackwell finished a 3-on-1 breakaway to put Toronto up 2-0. On that play, Ross Colton has a chance in front of the net, and the Lightning were caught too far up on the play with four men beneath the top of the circles.

David Kampf pushed forward into the neutral zone and forced a turnover from Brandon Hagel and drove toward the slot, beating Vasilevskiy stickside 5:52 into the second.

Colton opened scoring for the Lightning on the power play, rocketing a one-timer with 9:57 left in the second. Colton had another glorious look down low later in the period, but pinged his shot off the far post.

This story will be updated.

• • •

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0fVkMJEY00

