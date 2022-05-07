Syracuse drops Friday night affair to Lehigh Valley, 6-2

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 70; Low: 41. Ready for some summerlike weather? It’s on the way. CEREAL THRILLER: A restaurant devoted to ... cereal? The Cereal Spot in Buffalo offers guests a chance to be their own “cereal chef,” offering around 200 different flavors of breakfast favorites — from popular to obscure — to mix and match. And it you want to go beyond the standard bowl, spoon and milk, the Cereal Spot offers mason jar sundaes, milkshakes and their specialty: cereal tacos. In addition to the sweet treats, they sell t-shirts, hats, and jackets featuring your favorite cartoon characters as well as pops of local Buffalo pride. (Sunny Hernandez photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO