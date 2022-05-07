ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse drops Friday night affair to Lehigh Valley, 6-2

By Syracuse Mets
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets hit back-to-back home runs but those weren’t enough in a 6-2 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night. The IronPigs racked up 15 strikeouts en route to a wire-to-wire victory over the Mets in front of an electric crowd of 6,009 at NBT...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

The downfall of Syracuse brew master Herman Bartels in 1905

Herman Bartels Sr. went to bed on May 8, 1905 at his palatial Italianate home at 915 West Genesee Street, a contented and extremely successful man. Having emigrated from Prussia in 1872, Bartels spent time in Ohio and Indiana before settling in Syracuse in 1888, with his wife and four children. He quickly found employment as the brew master for the Haberle Brewing Company, one of the city’s preeminent breweries, located on the corner of McBride and Butternut Streets.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Massive’ chicken wing battle returning to Syracuse’s Inner Harbor

Syracuse, N.Y. — A festival celebrating the almighty chicken wing will return to the city’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. Eleven restaurants and bars will compete in the “Battle of the Wings” on May 20 and 21. The two-day festival will also feature 11 bands on two different stages, and a dozen food trucks will line the grounds and sell their food.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball forward Eboni Walker enters transfer portal (report)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball forward Eboni Walker has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal after one season with the program. Walker’s decision to seek a transfer was first reported by Raoul — the creator of a popular women’s basketball transactions website. She becomes the sixth Syracuse player to enter the transfer portal since the offseason began.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY boy given a deadly diagnosis now ‘a miracle case’ (Good Morning CNY for May 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 70; Low: 41. Ready for some summerlike weather? It’s on the way. CEREAL THRILLER: A restaurant devoted to ... cereal? The Cereal Spot in Buffalo offers guests a chance to be their own “cereal chef,” offering around 200 different flavors of breakfast favorites — from popular to obscure — to mix and match. And it you want to go beyond the standard bowl, spoon and milk, the Cereal Spot offers mason jar sundaes, milkshakes and their specialty: cereal tacos. In addition to the sweet treats, they sell t-shirts, hats, and jackets featuring your favorite cartoon characters as well as pops of local Buffalo pride. (Sunny Hernandez photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

Deadline looms for Destiny USA to pay $430M in debt; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 75; Low: 45. Sunshine continues. See 5-day forecast. BEST BURGER: The Holy Smokers Burger (pictured) at Ale ‘n Angus won the best burger in New York competition by the state Beef Council on Monday. This is the sixth time the Syracuse pub’s father-and-son team of Randy and Matt Beach have won this award. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays predictions: Yusei Kikuchi takes on Yankees lineup in Tuesday night’s series opener

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will begin their second head-to-head series in fewer than two weeks when they meet again...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
53K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy