Kauai County, HI

Medano Creek makes list of best beaches in US

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Headed to the beach for some rest and relaxation? You may want to expand your search this year and look beyond the postcard images of the country’s best-known destinations.

Despite its numerous beaches with emerald-colored waters and pristine sand as fine as powder, Florida only appeared once on Travel + Leisure’s list of top 25 beaches in the United States.

Travel + Leisure ranked Clearwater Beach as the No. 5 best beach. The best in the nation is Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, according to the magazine.

What La Niña means for Colorado this summer

But don’t confine your search to Florida and Hawaii, however, as the top 25 list also includes a gem found in Colorado. But if you feel like avoiding the major travel you can just head down to the San Luis Valley near Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Medano Creek, which runs through the summer months, is created by runoff from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Travel + Leisure recommends planning your trip for weekdays in late May or early June.

Dog tied to fire hydrant with note, backpack in Wisconsin

Sand, waves, the level of seclusion, accessible parking, and even the number of shaded trees factored into the rankings.

See the top ten beaches mentioned in the report below:

  1. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
  2. Ocean City, Maryland
  3. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California
  4. Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
  5. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
  6. Harris Beach, Oregon
  7. Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington
  8. Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois
  9. Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii
  10. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

For the domestic travel industry, there have been signs of hope after a brutal winter.

U.S. airlines said in late April that they had experienced a spring surge of bookings that made up for January and February, when omicron-fueled covid cases skyrocketed.

The complete list of the nation’s top 25 beaches can be found on Travel + Leisure’s site.

