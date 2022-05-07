ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Moose on the Loose: The Kentucky Derby

By Marc Malusis
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PIX11) — They call it the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.” Make no mistake, the Kentucky Derby is Americana, just like events like the Indy 500 or Daytona 500, where the event is the star.

The first Saturday in May is no doubt special in Louisville, Kentucky, and Churchill Downs, but it is also a moment in time where thoroughbred racing captures this country’s attention once again.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more on the magic of the Kentucky Derby.

