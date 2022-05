Ric Bucher was expecting the Milwaukee Bucks to take the series against the Boston Celtics in six games, but Al Holford had something to say about it. Now Bucher tells Joy Taylor why he was as shocked by the Celtics win as Giannis Antetokounmpo was, who had as good a game as he's ever had, yet was unable to maintain the lead.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO