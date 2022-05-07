ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs first round pick says ‘it was meant to be’ after trying KC BBQ

By Dave D'Marko
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A74G9_0fVkJSy400

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second annual Kansas City BBQ Fest is taking place at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend where the Chiefs will also be hosting mini camp for their rookie players.

For most festival-goers barbecue is just part of life in Kansas City. But at least one of the Chiefs’ newest players had no idea what he was in store for.

Arrowhead stadium and Kansas City are known for Chiefs football and also Kansas City barbecue.

Clemson’s Justyn Ross aims to earn roster spot with Chiefs

“If you think about it where we are standing right now on any game day there’s tons and tons of bbq being cooked right here by some great local chefs so we brought some of the best local chefs from all over the country here,” Brian Wahby said.

Chiefs first round pick George Karlaftis knew the football part, but growing up in Greece had no idea KC was known for barbecue… until Friday.

“It was one of the first things people mentioned because everyone knows I’m into food and grilling and meat and they are like ‘you know this is barbecue city right.'” “I’m like really,” he said.

Joined by fellow top picks Cornerback Trent McDuffie and Wide Receiver Skyy Moore, Coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt introduced the players to what very well could become their new menu.

“It’s such an honor to feed a legend like Andy Reid and then the up and comers that hopefully will make a name for themselves in KC,” Barrett Black, fourth generation grill master for the Original Black’s Barbecue out of Texas said.

Chiefs invite Frank Clark’s younger brother to rookie camp

Soon after thousands of others enjoying barbecue from a dozen pit masters from around the nation.

“They say chili and barbecue are the only things that originated in America, so we’ve got pit masters from all over the country that are sharing what they do from their part of the country,” Plowboys BBQ Founder Todd Johns said.

The event is free throughout the weekend, as is parking. Food and drinks are available for purchase. There are demonstrations music and entertainment, even a rib eating contest. Though the Chiefs rookies will be busy at mini camp, maybe don’t count Karlaftis out as a surprise entry!

“This barbecue was off the chain. This is my type of place for sure, it was meant to be,” Karlaftis said of his first round selection also landing him in the barbecue capital.

KC BBQ Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Shooting death of brother leads Topeka man on search for answers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed in Topeka, his family searches for answers amidst their mourning. On the night of April 22, Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Lane Street in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department found […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III celebrated his wife - and mother of his children - on social media on Sunday afternoon. RG3 is married to Estonian track athlete Grete Šadeiko, who competed collegiately at Florida State. RG3 and his wife, Grete, seemed to have a pretty fun weekend. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Arrowhead#Clemson#Wide Receiver#Origi
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ndamukong Suh

There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a decision on the 2022 season. One of them reportedly won't be back. According to a report from The Athletic, it doesn't sound like Ndamukong Suh will return for...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes goes all out for Mother's Day in Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has put all of Kansas City to shame with his 2022 Mother's Day gift. The Kansas City Chiefs star and his wife Brittany Matthews were both down in Miami celebrating the city's inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix. Fortunately, the quarterback didn't forget to also honor the mother of his child.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy