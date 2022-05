MESA, AZ — The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in southeast Mesa is taking the first steps to adding an additional terminal for commercial aviation operations. The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority (PMGAA) issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) last week seeking a consultant or team to help design, layout, estimate costs and finding financing options for a new expandable commercial passenger terminal on the east side of the airport.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO